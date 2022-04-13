Love and Thunder will unite Ravagers and Guardians of the Galaxy

We continue with the new plans of Marvel Studios for their next films, since, as we have told you, they are making important changes to unite their stories and give us great experiences in movie theaters; and that is why even though by now, it is quite obvious that the Guardians of the Galaxy they will be in the next movie Thor: Love and Thunderthere are still many things to discover.

You see, just as we stayed during the movie of Avengers: Infinity WarThor is not just any superhero, let’s remember that he is an Asgardian God, which at the end of the tape, we see him meet with the Guardians of the Galaxythe galactic superheroes, however, what we did not imagine is that the God of Thunder from Marvelwould be so integrated with the franchise of James Gunn.

Possibly much more than we expected, since if we pay attention to the latest leaks that have emerged from the merchandise that has been revealed at some points, it reveals more information than it Marvel planned to let us know before the movie.

So, once again, as revealed by one of the figures in Hasbro of the line Marvel Legendsthe movie of Thor: Love and Thunder will feature an iteration of the Asgardian God, who will use the nickname of Ravager Thorthat is, we are talking about one of the most characteristic elements of the franchise of Guardians of the Galaxythe criminal organization that led Yondu and to which it belonged star lord.

So now that through the toys of Hasbrothe line Marvel Legendswe will be able to see gathered the Guardians of the Galaxy and the raiderswhere apparently they already made peace at the end of the second installment, and despite having started their stories being enemies, because of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who betrayed the raiderson his own personal quest for the Orb, which turned out to be a Infinity Stone.

So now, surprisingly, in Thor: Love and Thunderthey will explain to us how the God of Thunder joins the Ravagers, although we think that there is most likely a good explanation, since the guardians and the raidersThey have decided to unite and work as a team.

So surely the Guardians of the Galaxy and the raiders have been united in the same team before Thor: Love and Thunderand if we observe the articulated figure of Thorthe only thing we can think of is that he has joined the galactic group after what happened in Avengers: Endgame and, as he did not have proper clothing, they have given him the first garment they found, and that would explain his attire; meanwhile we’ll have to wait for an official trailer as the movie hits theaters on July 7th of this year.