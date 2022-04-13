Lionel Messi, the beautiful face of football | His gesture moved everyone

Lionel Messi is not only an untouchable super star of football, but also a man who loves his fans. His gesture moved everyone.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. Many argue about who is the best between him and Cristiano Ronaldo and, in general, between Flea and Diego Armando Maradona. Last December, the Argentine won his seventh career Golden Ball, proving once again that he is the best around.

Last season, mainly for economic reasons on the part of the club, Messi was forced to leave Barcelona. His press conference was memorable, to say goodbye rather than goodbye, between tears and the emotion of all present.

The South American phenomenon thus moved to Paris-Saint Germainin France, but his adventure in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower is not proving to be the best. Not exactly exciting performances by the player, who is perhaps suffering the change of team after a life in the blaugrana.

So far, only eight goals have been scored this season, including three in the league and five in the Champions League. Difficulties that have not gone unnoticed in France, with the French press always ready to point the finger at him. More swollen, however, the tally of assists with as many as 14 winning passes in Ligue 1.

And precisely as regards assists, Messi has also conquered a record in France. In fact, Messi was the only one to serve a hat-trick of winning passes in two games in the same league.

Messi, the gesture that moved everyone

Lionel Messi, however, is not “alone” a world football super star, an untouchable champion and a legend of this sport. But he is also a very attentive person to the love that fans feel towards him.

And his gesture in the past, towards an admirer, moved the whole web. During a training session with Argentina, a fan invaded the pitch running straight from Flea. He knelt at his feet and polished his shoes with his hat.

Messi was struck by the gesture of the fan, to whom he shook hands, hugged him with affection and then decided to give him an unexpected gift. He took off his hoodie Seleccion and gave it as a gift to his very moved fan.

The admirer thanked heaven for what happened, while the gesture of the Argentine champion moved the whole web.