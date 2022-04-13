let’s review the trailer of the sculpt movie with Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight

It was 1997 and J.Lo and Angelina Jolie’s dad, along with people like Ice Cube, Eric Stolz and Owen Wilson, were the protagonists of this film set along the Amazon River and which told of a huge snake and man-eating. Here is the Anaconda trailer.

It was the 1997 And Jennifer Lopez she was down a pop star of international fame, and also a highly sought after actress by Hollywood, for quite obvious reasons. In 1997, just to understand, J.Lo was at the cinema with Jack Nicholson in Blood and Winestarred for Oliver Stone in U-Turn and played a Latin music legend in the biopic Selena.

In the midst of it all, Lopez also found time to star in a movie that featured her alongside a New Hollywood legend like Jon VoightL’Sidewalk Manas well as dad of Angelina Jolieand other notable names such as Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, Danny Trejo and Eric Stolz. A film with rather questionable artistic results, which had a huge commercial success so as to become a sort of scult movie still loved today and able to generate four sequels one worse than the other.

Let’s talk, the most attentive among you will have understood it, of Anacondathe film directed by the director Luis Llosa – the one that the previous year had directed The specialist, the film with Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone and a famous love scene between the two in the shower – which tells of a troupe of documentary makers who embark on board the boat captained by Jon Voight to sail along the Amazon River in search of a tribe of Indians who were believed to have disappeared for centuries, and who from the character of Voight, a sort of Ahab obsessed not with a whale but with a huge, enormous snakeare basically seized to end up in the jaws of the ravenous reptile.

A couple of years ago there was talk of a reboot of Anaconda, but since then there has been no trace of this project. Then, for adequately celebrate the twenty-five years of this guily pleasurebelow there is the Anaconda trailerrelaunched in these hours by the official channel of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

If you then want to see him again, Anacondaand you don’t have DVD or Blu-Ray handy, there are so many platforms it is on available in streaming.