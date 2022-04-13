Leonardo DiCaprio forced one of his colleagues to watch this series during the filming of Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up (Don’t look above) has become one of the most viewed Netflix movies of recent times. The satire directed by Adam McKay not only did it split waters among the critics and fans who saw it, but it also managed to bring together an incredible cast of actors.

The film that features the performances of Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, meryl streep, Jonah Hill, among others. With such names in the cast, it is not surprising that each of them tells anecdotes and curiosities from behind the scenes of one of the most watched titles on the streaming platform.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker