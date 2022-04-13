Leonardo DiCaprio forced one of his colleagues to watch this series during the filming of Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up (Don’t look above) has become one of the most viewed Netflix movies of recent times. The satire directed by Adam McKay not only did it split waters among the critics and fans who saw it, but it also managed to bring together an incredible cast of actors.

The film that features the performances of Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, meryl streep, Jonah Hill, among others. With such names in the cast, it is not surprising that each of them tells anecdotes and curiosities from behind the scenes of one of the most watched titles on the streaming platform.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the Netflix hit

One of the last to make revelations about his time on Don’t Look Up is Jonah Hill. But to everyone’s surprise, the actor said that Leonardo DiCaprio forced him to watch a series during the filming of the film.

It must be remembered that both actors shared the screen in The wolf of Wall Street (The Wolf of Wall Street), the film directed by Martin Scorsese in 2013. Since then, Jonah and Leo have maintained a close relationship.

Recently, Hill revealed that DiCaprio forced him to watch a series during the filming of Don’t Look Up. To everyone’s surprise, It is one of the most acclaimed Disney + titles.

“Leo made me see The Mandalorian when we were doing Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t care because I didn’t know anything about it,” Jonah explained in an interview with W Magazine.

The Mandalorian, one of the most successful series on Disney +

The actor explained that he is not a big fan of the genre of Science fiction and that he used to have a very clear rule: “if it didn’t happen or couldn’t happen, then I wasn’t interested, because I lost interest”.

Despite this, the actor acknowledged that he currently turned to watch Game of Thrones, the acclaimed HBO series. “I don’t watch science fiction and stuff like that, so I’ve never seen Game of Thrones. I never saw an episode. I started in the last two months. I’m in season 4,” Jonah said.

