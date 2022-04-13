Leaked New Images of Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’ – CINEMABLEND

The long-awaited film was the victim of leaks and we could see the first images of Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy sharing the set of ‘Oppenheimer’.

Oppenheimer It is one of the most anticipated films of the seventh art. It recounts part of the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and will be directed by Christopher Nolanwho has managed to cast major Hollywood stars such as Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy within his cast. as the person in charge of personifying the physicist who was behind the invention of the atomic bomb.

New photos from the set were leaked, in which we can see Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy share a scene. Both are seen posing in front of the cameras and smiling at each other in complicity. Recall that Robert Downey Jr. has the role of Lewis Strauss, an American businessman who was also involved in the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer also stars Rami Malek, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller; Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence; Dane DeHaan and Jack Quaid, who until now is also the protagonist of the Prime Video original series, TheBoys. The film will hit theaters in 2023, although there is no official release date yet.