La Nación / “I expect all the worst from her,” said Wanda Nara of China Suárez

Wanda Nara once again revolutionizes digital platforms. In the last few hours, a couple of message captures were made public between her and Luli Fernández, the panelist of an Argentine television program specializing in entertainment where the businesswoman reveals that China Suárez once again tried to communicate with her husband Mauro Icardi, to through WhatsApp messages.

As published by Clarín, Luli Fernández assured that Wanda is angry and fed up. She cannot believe this situation, moreover, she wonders what she is looking for, referring to the actress. This taking into account that at the end of last year a whole series of scandals had been generated when it was discovered that Suárez had contacted Icardi, this being the reason for the couple’s estrangement for a short time.

It’s news: She puts her washing machine up for sale to help her best friend pay for her medical treatment

The fact is that in recent days China tried again to reach the PSG player, while he was alone in Paris, because his wife was in Buenos Aires, so he used his best friend known as Mancha Latorre for him to send messages via WhatsApp, from his cell phone.

In this context, Luli asked Wanda about whether it was true that Mauro had received messages from China, from another number that was not his, to which he replied: “Yes, Mauro had told me and sent a capture a few days ago (me in Baires). Now that I arrived today, I saw everything. But I know it works like that. It is not the first time that Mauro shows me everything and he tells me, “Nara confessed to Luli.

He stated that he had already tried to communicate with Icardi through other people. “He doesn’t care about anything. He hurt many families. I am very feminist, but this is bad mine. We are talking about the same one who caressed a pregnancy and slept with her husband in a dressing room. And at the time she got pregnant, I expect only the worst from her. I only trust in the love of my family. Let her handle herself as she wants. For me the subject is closed, ”she concluded.

Also read: Plastic artist travels the country to sell his painted pictures

To understand what he means when he says he caressed a pregnancy, the showbiz artists explained that Wanda was referring to Eugenia Tobal, who was married to Nico Cabré, and the name of China appeared in the middle of both. Later it was learned that Tobal had been pregnant and that she had lost him and that is why they had separated.