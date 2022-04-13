La Jornada – Tomorrow, the Cannes festival reveals its official selection

Paris. The Cannes Film Festival, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, will reveal its official selection of films tomorrow and predictably the presidency of its jury, in a highly politicized context due to the incursion into Ukraine. The general delegate of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, will announce the list.

Last year Spike Lee chaired the jury. For the 2022 edition, some media in the sector are betting on the Spanish Penélope Cruz or the French Marion Cotillard.

Cruz’s presence would give new prominence to Spanish cinema, which shone at the Berlinale with Alcarràsby Carla Simón (Oso de Oro), in addition to four Oscar nominations this year (although only one was finalized, for best animated short).

Six Spanish films competed last year in parallel sections of Cannes.

The 75th festival will be held from May 17 to 28, and the great unknown surrounding its selection is the space allocated to Ukrainian filmmakers, or to Russians who oppose Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Like other festivals, Cannes announced after the invasion of Ukraine that it will not accept official delegations from Moscow.

But Russia has plenty of protesting filmmakers, such as Kantemir Balagov (author of note), who fled the country, or Kirill Serebrennikov (creator of Leto).

Serebrennikov, who was sentenced in Russia, already competed in Cannes last year, and in July he will open the Avignon theater festival.

Few brilliant premieres

Cannes is above all synonymous with glamor and brilliant premieres, although for the moment the film industry, limping after the pandemic and the challenge of platforms such as Netflix, has only announced two productions: the second part of top gun with Tom Cruise, and Elvis by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

Last year the French director Julia Ducournau won the contest with the controversial Titan.

The master of horror and science fiction cinema David Cronenberg could present his new production, as well as George Miller, the Australian author of Mad Max.