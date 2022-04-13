Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Is No Longer Friends With Jordyn Woods: It’s ‘For My Own Reasons’

ads

They are no longer best friends forever. Kylie Jenner’s friend Stassie Karanikolaou has revealed that she is no longer close to Jordyn Woods, but not for the reason that fans might assume.

Read the article

“Oh no,” the 24-year-old Instagram influencer said when asked if she still keeps in touch with Woods, 24, during the Wednesday, April 13 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. For my own reasons. This is the first time… that I say this, but it is for my own reason.”

Karanikolaou, Woods and Jenner, 24, were close friends for years, with the model frequently appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life of Kylie alongside the makeup mogul. However, in February 2019, Woods was seen getting cozy with Khloé Kardashian’s on-and-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, during a party at the 31-year-old NBA player’s house. “Everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were on top of each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Stassie Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods. Michael Simon/Startraks

Woods, for his part, admitted to kissing Thompson during a March 2019 appearance on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, but stressed there was “no passion” and denied it went beyond locking lips. “I never did a lap dance for him, made out with him, sat on him,” she argued at the time, adding that sleeping with him “was never a consideration” for her. “We never leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] A bathroom.”

Read the article

In the wake of the cheating scandal, the California native’s relationship with the famous Jenner family fell apart. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision-making,” a source told Us about the situation in June 2019. “Kylie was completely shattered for a moment and it left her very conflicted.” .

However, Karanikolaou maintained during her appearance on the podcast that the scandal and its subsequent drama had nothing to do with why she and Woods split. “I wasn’t following anyone else,” she said. “I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.”

After refusing to elaborate on his comments, he added: “I just want to protect everyone.”

Woods previously hinted at the end of his friendship with Karanikolaou in November 2019, telling us at the time: “I don’t really have a core group of friends right now. I have my family. All my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people I’ve known for two decades.”

Meanwhile, Jenner reflected on the feud in June 2021, revealing that she spoke with the Masked Singer alum once the scandal died down. “Jordyn and I had a conversation after that,” the Kylie Skin founder said during the KUWTK reunion. “When we were friends, we never thought we wouldn’t be friends. It was like an overnight thing and, you know, when she did something to my family, I felt like she did something to me.”

Read the article

Kardashian, however, said during the special that she had forgiven Woods for his part in the cheating scandal. “I have no grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and learn. And I forgive both parties,” the Good American founder explained, later adding that she wouldn’t be upset if Jenner decided to reconnect with her former friend. “I’ve told Kylie intimately that I really wouldn’t give a damn if Kylie wants to be friends with her again. My sisters matter much more to me than any grudge or problem I may have with another person.

ads