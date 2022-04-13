Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do not want a massive wedding

After that mock wedding that they lived just a few days ago in a chapel in Las Vegas, without any legal validity due to the lack of a marriage license, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would already be thinking about starting the preparations of their true link, which is only known to occur at some point this year.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker


Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

As sources close to People magazine have revealed, Kim Kardashian’s sister and the famous musician are not willing to organize a massive and ostentatious event to seal their love story, especially because the great goal that the star has set for himself television happens to get pregnant again, in order to enjoy her first experience in motherhood with her current partner.

The future marriage will therefore be limited to bringing together their closest family and friends for a simple and relatively austere ceremony. “They don’t want a big wedding, they just want to enjoy their best friends and their respective families in something small and very intimate,” an informant told the aforementioned medium.

That decision would not have pleased Kris Jenner and company too much, who hope to display all kinds of luxuries and surprises to delight the bride at the corresponding bachelorette party. “Kourtney’s family wants to throw the house out the window, with a ‘bridal shower’, a bachelorette party and any celebration that fits at the time, what nobody wanted was a quick wedding in Las Vegas,” the confidant added. .

