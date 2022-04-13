Kim Kardashian says she wants Kanye West to be happy with JF Channy Jones

Kim Kardashian just wants Kanye West Being happy… and believing her new boyfriend is a great thing in her life as long as he has fun with her.

Kim says that while she and Kanye don’t communicate much now – she knows it will change in the future and at some point she will have a healthy relationship. Interestingly enough, Kim also talks about Kanye’s girlfriend, Shani Jones … Who was nicknamed Kim Likee.

You can tell Kim is real when she says she just wants Kanye to be happy in her life – and it looks like Jones is doing it for him. Plus, she says her similar comparisons to her didn’t bother her at all… and that’s what she matters to him.

For his fans who may feel the need to take sides in Kim vs. Kanye – Kim kibosh wears it too, saying you two can have the same love.

Kim also talked about the first time she and Pete closed their lips on the set of “Saturday Night Live,” revealing that there was definitely a spark that hasn’t gone – and it’s not gone yet.

Pete and Kim have been dating night after night ever since they went public, headed to the AOC (no, not the politician) to Monday evening dinner In West Hollywood… the couple added extra space for Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez.

