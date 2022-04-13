Kim Kardashian Looks Stunning at ‘The Kardashian’ Premiere

The before and after of Kim Kardashian: this is how it has changed over the years.

5 real women try on the most extravagant ‘looks’ of Kim Kardashian.

Yes friend. We know that dress like a kardashian It is not a simple task and more considering the latest blue dress with which Kim Kardashian surprised us at the 2022 Oscars (not to mention the makeup). The truth is that the businesswoman never ceases to surprise us with ‘looks’ of the most ‘hot’ that revolutionize the networks and make you the center of attention wherever you visit.

Today we want to talk about SO spectacular ‘look’ that she wore at the preview of her new ‘reality’ ‘The Kardashians’ on Disney+. Although we are going to miss some people and we have already eaten the odd ‘spoiler’, we cannot be more excited that the next April 14 we can feel like one more of the ‘klan’. Precisely for this reason, Kim has shown us that she has the same desire as us or even more, surprising us all with a dress that is impossible to miss. Check it out yourself!

Kevin MazurGetty Images

An very tight dress, like the ones the businesswoman usually wears. In a shiny silver that makes it even more attention-grabbing. The upper part greatly enhances your chest with thin straps and a V neckline most flattering. In addition, it greatly enhances the part of its hips so well defined and she looks so ‘sexy’. Without a doubt, she is a woman who knows how to exploit her curves very well. The best? She has a side slit that reveals part of his legs and his clear vinyl heels. Finally, we could not overlook how well they combine the matching necklace and bracelets with the color of the dress. A complete scandal, Kim!

Kevin MazurGetty Images

And in case you wanted to gossip more ‘looks’, here you have more family members at the premiere. From left to right, they are Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim. We don’t know if you’re the same, but every time we see something new related to this ‘reality’ we can’t help but jump with excitement when thinking about ALL the things we’re going to be able to see and comment on (a fantasy, hehe).

Although you’ve probably seen it because we’ve already talked about trailer themeswe leave it to you watch it again subtitled and prepare for what is to come. We have it on loop! What a win!

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a fashion and beauty editor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io