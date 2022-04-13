Kim Kardashian lends Pete Davidson his pink golf cart to join Scott Disick

Pete Davidson is getting closer to Kim Kardashian’s heart, as confirmed by the latest Story published on the official profile of Scott Disick , former partner of Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and father of her three children. The Saturday Night Live comedian, who has been dating ex Mrs West for some time now, went to Disick’s house aboard his new girlfriend’s pink cart to bring him a pizza, a fun skit that reflects the new dynamics of the more family. spied on America.

Davidson and Disick friends for a year

The story between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is booming as shown by the moments of everyday life shown on the social profiles by many millions of followers of the members of the popular American family.

The TV comedian seems to have completed his inclusion in Kris Jenner’s extended family, an operation probably made easier by his cheerful and jovial character.

The visit aboard the showy pink cart by Kim Kardashian it is an example of how the young actor is on good terms with almost all the members of her family, first of all Scott Disick which, according to the official versions, it would play a role in the fateful meeting with Kim Kardashian. Insiders say Scott likes Pete a lot because the two have a lot in common.

Both from New York City (Disick has always claimed on the reality show that he moved to the West Coast to be close to Kourtney and her children), they faced rehabilitation in their youth due to addiction to alcohol and other substances. Last season, when the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was not yet in the public domain, Disick would have attended several meetings with the two who had met during the time of Kim Kardashian’s guest at the SNL.