Kim Kardashian lends Pete Davidson his pink golf cart to join Scott Disick
Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend have become good friends in recent months and joke on social media together
Pete Davidson is getting closer to Kim Kardashian’s heart, as confirmed by the latest Story published on the official profile of Scott Disick, former partner of Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and father of her three children. The Saturday Night Live comedian, who has been dating ex Mrs West for some time now, went to Disick’s house aboard his new girlfriend’s pink cart to bring him a pizza, a fun skit that reflects the new dynamics of the more family. spied on America.
Davidson and Disick friends for a year
Kim Kardashian posts first photos with Pete Davidson on Instagram
The story between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is booming as shown by the moments of everyday life shown on the social profiles by many millions of followers of the members of the popular American family.
The TV comedian seems to have completed his inclusion in Kris Jenner’s extended family, an operation probably made easier by his cheerful and jovial character.
The visit aboard the showy pink cart by Kim Kardashian it is an example of how the young actor is on good terms with almost all the members of her family, first of all Scott Disick which, according to the official versions, it would play a role in the fateful meeting with Kim Kardashian. Insiders say Scott likes Pete a lot because the two have a lot in common.
Both from New York City (Disick has always claimed on the reality show that he moved to the West Coast to be close to Kourtney and her children), they faced rehabilitation in their youth due to addiction to alcohol and other substances. Last season, when the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was not yet in the public domain, Disick would have attended several meetings with the two who had met during the time of Kim Kardashian’s guest at the SNL.
Scott Disick in the new reality show
The Kardashians, trailer of the original series to be released on April 14
This isn’t the first time social media audiences have witnessed friendliness and jokes between Pete Davidson and Scott Disick whose recent friendship looks set to continue. Davidson, very much involved in the stars and stripes show business, is also a longtime friend of Travis Barker, official boyfriend of Disick’s ex-partner, but it seems that this does not bother his new acquaintance. Scott Disick, companion of Kris Jenner’s eldest daughter for more than ten years, is still very attached to the Kardashian family also because, since the early days after the separation, he has undertaken to raise together with the entrepreneur of Poosh the three children born of their relationship. Kim Kardashian’s neighbor, Disick will almost certainly be one of the stars of The Kardashiansthe new Hulu reality show that will soon debut on TV in the US and will also be available in streaming in Italy on Disney + (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick).