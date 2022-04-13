Kim Kardashian launches her first swimwear collection

Kim Kardashian remains focused on her fashion businesses. After her separation from Kanye West, the businesswoman put aside her beauty brand, with the name of KKW (Kim Kardashian West) to dedicate herself to the firm that has given her so much joy in recent years: Skims.

The law student has made her brand of molded garments become the jewel in the crown of her empire. She has managed to dress the US Olympic team twice and has signed Kate Moss to star in one of her campaigns.





Now, she is herself the protagonist of the great novelty of Skims: her first bathroom collection. A launch with which Kim will once again compete with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, who last year created Kylie Swim, her own brand of bikinis and swimsuits.

Kim Kardashian with one of the outfits from the Skims swimwear line Instagram @skims

Kim wanted her first bathroom designs to stand out for the comfort that characterizes Skims garments, thus adapting to all styles. The brand’s bikinis and swimsuits hug curves perfectly like a second skin to flatter all bodies.

Skims swimwear collection Instagram @skims

“We have taken the time to ensure that we offer the best solutions to our customers. Shopping for swimwear should be fun and easy, but many women are put off by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full bath both in and out of the water. There really is something here for everyone. The collection is designed to be layered and built upon,” says Kardashian.

The collection is designed to overlap and build on it”





kim kardashianbusinesswoman





The first collection is made up of 19 pieces in up to seven different shades, such as the nude that the businesswoman likes so much, black or cobalt blue. The garments are available in sizes XXS to 4X and are priced from $32 to $108.

Skims swimwear collection Instagram @skims

read also

The tops attract attention bandeau or the shorts, an unexpected combination, or the jumpsuits for sunbathing or swimming that Kim wants to make fashionable this summer. He also bets on cut outone of the trending details for 2022, for its swimsuits and high-waisted briefs that flatter the silhouette.

Skims swimwear collection Instagram @skims