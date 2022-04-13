Kim Kardashian is afraid that another intimate video of hers will be leaked

Exactly 20 years ago, the then not very well-known Kim Kardashian became world famous when an intimate video was leaked where she appeared with her partner at the time, rapper Willie Ray J Norwood. Although she has not been able to erase the internet presence of that video, the socialite is trying to avoid another similar situation by preventing other tapes of the same style from being leaked. According to the media “The Sun on Sunday”, a source close to the CEO of SKIMS stated that Kim has recently resorted to her lawyers to prevent her ex-partner and protagonist of the intimate video, Willie Ray J, from “filtering other recordings.

“Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the images are incredibly intimate. She has told her lawyers firmly that she will not let them leak again, ”said the source close to the reality star. Exact details about this second video are not yet available, but it can be assumed that it is a second explicit recording between Ray J and Kim Kardashian, a tape that Kanye West supposedly bought from the rapper to prevent him from leaking them on the internet.

The story that marked the life of the celebrity began in 2002, when he was celebrating his 22nd birthday in Cabo San Lucas with his former partner, Willie Ray J Norwood. In the middle of the celebration they decided to record their intimate encounter, not knowing that 5 years later, in 2007, that video would be published by Vivid Entertainment in DVD format. The 41-minute video could be found as “Kim Kardashian, Superstar.” Although 15 years have passed since that video was leaked, the truth is that it is still causing problems in his family environment.

Recently, during the broadcast of the first episode of his new reality show for Hulu, “The Kardashians”, Kanye West’s ex said that her son Saint was very close to discovering his mother’s secret when he came across an advertisement for that intimate video while playing an online game on his iPad. “The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to reappear 20 years later,” Kim Kardashian told her sister Khloé, as she couldn’t hold back her tears.. “This is really embarrassing and I need to deal with it… If my son had been a little older and could have read, he would have mortified me. I died inside,” he added.

At another point in the episode, Kim talks to her lawyer, Marty Singer, confessing that her ex-partner, Ray J, has more intimate videos of her and could post them at any time. “For 20 years this has been hanging over my head. This bug, or is it a bug? He was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip and shoot a video (…) It’s embarrassing that it’s out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and they’re not going to make me feel that way. I am human ”, declared the most famous of the Kardashians while she tried to remain calm in this situation.