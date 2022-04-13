Kim Kardashian Has a Strong Opinion About Kanye West’s New Girlfriend, Chaney Jones, who many say is the double of the socialite. The businesswoman finally responded to how she feels about her ex-husband’s love life.

After a year trying to divorce kanye-west, Kim Kardashian was finally legally single last March. Through a virtual hearing in which the rapper was not present, a judge granted her official single status.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were not yet separated before the law, both decided to continue giving each other new opportunities in love. The creator of Skims began a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, while the interpreter of “Eazy” began a relationship with Julie Foxwhich did not last long and shortly after he began dating Chaney-Jones.

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West’s new girlfriend

While Kanye West has not made it easy for Kim Kardashian to continue with her love life, due to the constant attacks against her and your new partner; The socialite has been very happy for the father of her children.

Through the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” Kim Kardashian confessed: “I just want him to be happy. And she seems to be very sweet. Whatever makes him happy, I don’t care what it is, I think it will be reflected in his life, in his work and everything, especially as a father. So as long as he’s happy, he’s the only thing I want, really.”