Kim Kardashian Debunks Common Misconception About Kris Jenner Being a Family ‘Puppet Master’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has captivated people all over the world since they first became popular on the reality show. keeping up with the Kardashians. Due to their notoriety, the family has also become the target of many rumors and misconceptions.

Recently, Kim Kardashian decided to set the record straight about her mother, Kris Jenner. In particular, people tend to believe that Jenner has a lot of control over her clan. However, Kardashian says this is not true.

Kris Jenner works hard to manage her children’s careers

Jenner is famous for being a “momager” of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She is not only the mother of her six children, but she also manages her career.

Jenner’s first foray into talent management came in the early 1990s, when she managed her ex Caitlyn Jenner’s career. Then, when her children became more well known in the 2000s, she took on her career as well. Although she had no formal training in marketing or business, she has proven herself to be a competent manager.

In his 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner… and everything related to the Kardashians, described his management style as laser-focused. Jenner wrote (via Vice), “I began to see our careers like pieces on a chessboard…Every day, I would wake up, walk into my office and ask myself, ‘What move do you need to make today?’ It was very calculated. My business decisions and strategies were very intentional, defined and planned to the nth degree.”

Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Isn’t a ‘Puppeteer’ Like People Seem to Think

Jenner’s management strategies have inspired awe, with some fans even calling her the “smartest” person in the family. However, others have also criticized her for supposedly being calculated with the image of her children.

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian explained that her mother is not as much of a teacher as people think.

“When people say my mom is like the puppeteer…I’m like, ‘She literally just does the best deals for us and has no say in what we do or how we look,'” Kardashian said on the podcast. not skinny but not fat. “She has never been [like], ‘Okay, this sister does this. And you do this. And this drama continues, so you get sidetracked. None of those conversations have ever happened.”

Kardashian also added, “If anything, I feel like it would be me who would call the sisters and say, ‘Okay, so shit is going on here. Okay guys, do this, do this.’”

Will Kim Kardashian take over her mom’s ‘momager’ business?

Jenner is 66 years old and at an age where many of her peers are retiring. Some viewers have wondered if any of her children will be taking over her mamager business in the near future.

In a profile for WSJ in 2021, Kardashian shared that she is involved in negotiating deals with her mother. However, she has no plans to become a full-time manager.

“We’ve talked about it,” he said. “I would put together a team of people to take over. I hope it won’t be too long, because I’m very busy.”

In 2017, Jenner told People that she really has no interest in retiring anytime soon. She explained, “I don’t see myself retiring. Being busy and working hard is essential for a long and healthy life. I really believe that. I think you have to take care of yourself and treat yourself well and have treats along the way and vacations and this and that. But I really think that working very hard for a long time is important. It is important for your mind, body and spirit.”

