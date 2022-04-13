Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go out on a double date with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They were seen on a romantic date in Los Angeles accompanied by their close friend Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

The couple of the moment was captured happy and comfortable, sharing expressions of affection in public and in front of the cameras that captured her leaving the AOC wine bar in WestHollywood, they even wore their matching outfits.

Kim was photographed wearing a denim overall set, with high-waisted, loose-leg pants paired with a shirt unbuttoned at the neckline and long sleeves.

He added dark sunglasses despite walking down the street at night, and boots Balenciaga fluorescent yellow stiletto heels with studs and buckle details. Only the boots are valued at $2,100 dollars, $41,400 Mexican pesos.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Peter He wore light blue jeans, a blue jacket with a hood and a gray cap: I also wear dark sunglasses and black and white converse.

behind both celebrities the tycoon came out of amazon and his girlfriend. Jeff wore a matching black jacket with a crew neck shirt and grayish trousers, while Lauren, 52, showed off her striking curves in a mini-dress revealing nude square neckline and a belt that highlighted her csmall inture.

According to him Daily Mail, the two couples spent a long and pleasant night inside the bar. They left the place happy and minutes later each one boarded her vehicle and left.

Previously, the four celebrities of television and business had already met inside the restaurant of a luxurious complex in Los Angeles. Apparently on that occasion Pete and Jeff agreed to Davidson’s much talked about trip to space aboard the last ship of Blue Origin which came out in March.

However, the presenter Saturday night Live canceled last minute. Shortly before the trip it was said that the cancellation was due to “scheduling problems” as Pete had agreed to fly on March 23, but was delayed to March 29.

While Kim has been enjoying her courtship with Pete and continually going on trips and outings, the businesswoman has also been busy working on promotional tours for the kardashiansthe new version of his family reality show premiered by Hulu.

A few days ago he made his debut with davidson on the red carpet of the premiere in The Angelspreviously they had only been seen in romantic datesvacations and posts on social networks.

A few days ago he starred in an interview on the podcast Not Skinny Not Fat in which he promoted the series, but also revealed details of his separation from Kanye West and his new conquest, Chaney-Joneswith whom he shares certain physical similarities.

When the interviewer Mentioning Kanye’s girlfriends and the influence of fashion and style on them, as well as asking if it feels weird that they want to look like her, Kim replied, “No, I just want him to be happy and her to be happy.” looks the sweetest. Whatever he makes you happy, I don’t care what it is.”

