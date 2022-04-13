Kid’s Choice Awards 2022: complete list of winners broadcast by Nickelodeon

Tonight aired the 35th Kid’s Choice Awards, which were held last week at California’s Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The event was headlined by actress Miranda Cosgrove and American football player Rob Gronkowski.

The K Pop group BTS broke their own Guinness World Record, by winning the Favorite Musical Group award for the third consecutive year, bringing them to a total of six blimps throughout their career.

For its part, the movie “Spiderman: No Way Home” was the big winner in the movie industry, being recognized as Favorite Movie, and giving Zendaya and Tom Holland the blimps for Best Actor and Actress.

“Lebron James was also nominated for this award, I couldn’t imagine beating him at anything, so thank you very much for giving me this award,” said Tom, who linked up from London to receive his award.

Among the special guests was Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, who made a special appearance where she recognized the resilience of young people, especially those who are part of the armed forces.

“Keep learning, growing, and giving back to your communities. The President and I are very proud of you.” expressed through a video, recorded outside the White House.

The complete list of winners

Cinema

-Favorite Movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

-Favorite Movie Actor: Tom Holland

-Film actress: Zendaya

-Animated movie: “Charm”

Television

-Reality show: “America’s got talent”

-Family TV actor: Tom Hiddleston

-Movie voice: Scarlett Johansson

-Program for children: “High school musical”

-Family TV show: “iCarly”

-Favorite cartoon: Spongebob

-Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo

-Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Basset

-Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove

Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston

Music

-Female singer: Ariana Grande

-Male singer: Ed Sheeran

-Music group: BTS

-Favorite Collaboration: “STAY” by The Kid LaROI and Justin Bieber

-International artist: Adele

-Favorite song: “Happier than ever” by Billie Eilish

-New artist: Olivia Rodrigo

-Favorite album: “Happier than ever” by Billie Eilish

networks

-Content creator: Mr. Beast

-Latin influencer of the year: Fede Vigevani and the vecibanda

-Music influencer: Dixie D’Amelio

Sports

-Female athlete: Chloe Kim

-Male athlete: Tom Brady