Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: all the winners

Discover all the winners of the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards – Kids’ Choice Awards night was an epic night full of surprises and slime!

The show was presented by the actress Miranda Cosgrove and the NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski. On stage, in addition to the numerous guests, Kid Cudi, winner of the Grammy® Award and Jack Harlow, the most Grammy® Award nominated rapper, and one of the hottest artists in current music, performed. Nickelodeon’s signature orange blimp traveled the metaverse for the first time this year with avatars of several celebrities.

For the Italian categories they triumphed: Alessia Lanza as a Favorite Social Star, Aka 7even Favorite Italian Singer e Mattia Stanga Favorite Italian Comic Star.

Kids’ Choice Awards in Italy

In Italy the KCA will be broadcast from Wednesday 13 April at 20:00 in preview on Sky on demand, Friday 15 April at 20:00 on Nickelodeon, Sky605, and Saturday 16 April at 20:00 on Super !, channel 47 of the DTT and of tivusat and on the 625 of Sky.

Kids’ Choice Awards winners

Here are all the winners of the 2022 edition of the show:

FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS

Zendaya

FAVORITE TV PROGRAM (CHILDREN)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

FAVORITE TV PROGRAM (FAMILIES)

iCarly

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (GUYS)

Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE MEN’S TV STAR (BOYS)

Joshua Bassett

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove

FAVORITE MEN’S TV STAR (FAMILY)

Tom Hiddleston

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

FAVORITE FILM

Spider-Man: No Way Home

FAVORITE FILM ACTOR

Tom Holland

FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS

Zendaya

FAVORITE ANIMATED FILM

Encanto

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE BAND

BTS

FAVOURITE SONG

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSICAL COLLABORATION

Stay (The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber)

FAVORITE REVELATION ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE VOICE IN ANIMATED FILM

Sing 2 – Getting stronger: Scarlett Johansson

FAVORITE ALBUM

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSICAL SOCIAL STAR

Dixie D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE WOMEN’S SPORTS STAR

Chloe Kim

FAVORITE MEN’S SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

FAVORITE WORLD STAR

Adele (UK)