Kids’ Choice Awards 2022: all the winners
Here is the list of winners of the 2022 KCAs.
Discover all the winners of the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards – Kids’ Choice Awards night was an epic night full of surprises and slime!
The show was presented by the actress Miranda Cosgrove and the NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski. On stage, in addition to the numerous guests, Kid Cudi, winner of the Grammy® Award and Jack Harlow, the most Grammy® Award nominated rapper, and one of the hottest artists in current music, performed. Nickelodeon’s signature orange blimp traveled the metaverse for the first time this year with avatars of several celebrities.
For the Italian categories they triumphed: Alessia Lanza as a Favorite Social Star, Aka 7even Favorite Italian Singer e Mattia Stanga Favorite Italian Comic Star.
Kids’ Choice Awards in Italy
In Italy the KCA will be broadcast from Wednesday 13 April at 20:00 in preview on Sky on demand, Friday 15 April at 20:00 on Nickelodeon, Sky605, and Saturday 16 April at 20:00 on Super !, channel 47 of the DTT and of tivusat and on the 625 of Sky.
Kids’ Choice Awards winners
Here are all the winners of the 2022 edition of the show:
FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS
Zendaya
FAVORITE TV PROGRAM (CHILDREN)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
FAVORITE TV PROGRAM (FAMILIES)
iCarly
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE CARTOON
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (GUYS)
Olivia Rodrigo
FAVORITE MEN’S TV STAR (BOYS)
Joshua Bassett
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Miranda Cosgrove
FAVORITE MEN’S TV STAR (FAMILY)
Tom Hiddleston
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Minecraft
FAVORITE FILM
Spider-Man: No Way Home
FAVORITE FILM ACTOR
Tom Holland
FAVORITE ANIMATED FILM
Encanto
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE BAND
BTS
FAVOURITE SONG
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSICAL COLLABORATION
Stay (The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber)
FAVORITE REVELATION ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo
FAVORITE VOICE IN ANIMATED FILM
Sing 2 – Getting stronger: Scarlett Johansson
FAVORITE ALBUM
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSICAL SOCIAL STAR
Dixie D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE WOMEN’S SPORTS STAR
Chloe Kim
FAVORITE MEN’S SPORTS STAR
Tom Brady
FAVORITE WORLD STAR
Adele (UK)