Khloé Kardashian’s daughter’s birthday decoration

You probably already found out thanks to ALL the Kardashian family social media postsbut yesterday was Birthday of True Thompson, daughter of Khloé Kardashian and the basketball player Tristan Thompson. Since she was a baby, her mother has shared photos of her little girl on networks and she has taken care of pampering her and protecting her as much as possible.

Despite the comings and goings of his parents, they both attended his birthday and they made sure that the girl enjoyed her day to the fullest. As we are accustomed to by this media family, they have far exceeded expectations for the celebration. In addition to a birthday spectacular at Disneyland accompanied by her family, True has once again been able to enjoy a tradition that Khloé has wanted to organize on each daughter’s birthday. Look!

Imagine seeing your room FULL of balloons of many pastel colors and so pretty. Pink, violet, blue… All very aesthetic and pretty, even with a butterfly balloon, a rainbow balloon and some in the shape of a heart. It was clear that something like this could only come from a Kardashian… With a big four full of balloons also to make reference to the years he turns, what a blast!

In the Instagram post, Khloé wrote: “I blinked and you are already 4 years old! Happy 4th birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you small forever. At the same time, seeing you grow into the little lady you are has been the greatest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me, sweet True. My biggest blessing”.

As shown in this post, it is a tradition that keep each yearwith some different details but just as ‘top’.

Without a doubt, one of the most emotional congratulations has been that of her grandmother Kris Jenner. The oldest of the ‘klan’ shared many photos with True and a caption with some very nice words: “Happy birthday to my precious granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, caring, funny, smart and curious… always learning and playing and cheerful! You have a smile that lights up any room and you give the best hugs! Thank you for all the love you always give us all 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!! 💕💕💕”.

Definitely our favorite photo is the one in which she appears imitating her grandmother with a glass in her hand and a wig. In any case, it is clear that they maintain a close relationship and that in this family there is good love.

Happy birthday True!

