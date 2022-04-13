Khloe Kardashian shared her ‘only regret’ about getting her nose done

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about getting a nose job in a new interview with ABC News. The reality show star joins the list of celebrities who have opened up on the subject, just as Bella Hadid did last month. However, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters does not regret it.

Khloe spoke to host Robin Roberts about her decision to move on despite being a little nervous. “All my life, I always wanted to have my nose done,” she explained. “But she’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But finally I got up the courage, I did it and I love it.”

After the special episode, which aired on April 6, Khloe Kardashian continued the conversation on social media, responding to fans on Twitter. When one of her followers tweeted “Khloe got her nose job OMG,” she responded by saying it wasn’t the first time she’d revealed the news in public.

“Yes! I also talked about it in the meeting with Andy Cohen, ”she said, referring to the meeting program of Keeping Up With The kardashians from last summer. “I did it a couple of weeks before True’s first birthday. I love it!”

And it is! I spoke about it at the meeting with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True’s first birthday. Love it! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 7, 2022

He even detailed his recovery procedure when another fan expressed that they had the “worst recovery ever.” “Mine was very easy,” she replied. “That’s crazy. Honestly, it was very easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

So unlike Bella and other celebrities like Linda Evangelista, Khloe Kardashian’s experience of having her nose done was rather a positive one as her regret is basically that she didn’t do it sooner.

Following: Celebrate International Kiss Day with these kiss proof lipsticks

Explore more at: Instyle.mx