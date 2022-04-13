Kerem Bürsin as Wolverine, from Turkish soap operas to Marvel?

The actor Kerem Bursin known for being the most admired heartthrob in Turkish series, lets himself be loved by Hollywood and runs for the role of Wolverine

The character of Wolverine, the Marvel superhero known for the ‘X-Men’ saga, has become the great object of desire among the most recognized actors. While it will be hard to top Hugh Jackman and his mythical Wolverine, a long list of interpreters have been available to put on their adamantium claws and leave their sideburns long to resurrect this role in the cinema.

Fans would welcome the fact that Daniel Radcliffe will hang up Harry Potter’s wand to play Wolverine, but there are those who say that he is too young to play the ‘X-Men’ and that they prefer Henry Cavill, who we remember has already been Superman but for DC. The followers of another series of heroes and villains, ‘The Boys’, opt for Antony Starr as Wolverine and, in recent weeks, the one who was Elton John in the cinema is gaining ground, that is, Taron Egerton, who recognizes that he is flattered by the rumors pointing to him as the new Wolverine. The big surprise would be that he was a total unknown because, believe it or not, there is already a real Wolverine who eats who shares his adventures on social networks.

And we have to add a new name to this list: Kerem Bürsin. Lovers of Turkish soap operas know him well. Kerem has starred in numerous productions, including ‘Love is in the air’, a series that has given him great popularity in Spain.

Born in Istanbul, Karem Bürsin has lived in various countries during his youth: Edinburgh, Indonesia, Texas, Boston or Los Angeles, among many others. Precisely, the acting bug awoke when he was studying in Texas, where he managed to win the award for best actor at the school. If he got the role of Wolverine it would be his triumphant return to the United States, establishing himself as a Hollywood star.

He has already shown interest and has shared, in his Instagram stories, this impressive Photoshop work from @houseofmat, an account specialized in superheroes.

The truth is that Wolverine moment is luxury and, honestly, we think you may have options: it would give the character an international touch, we have seen Karem Bürsin train and he has superhero muscles and also, the Turkish actor has recognized that he does not usually drink alcohol because when he does “he tends to undress in public”… so which, it would not be difficult to see him in a tank top, with claws and taking out biceps well to finish off Wolverine’s villains.

