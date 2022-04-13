Kendall Jenner wears the sexiest dress of all with bracelet sandals

Kendall Jenner has revolutionized social networks with a stylistic bet that will keep lovers of extremely risky constructions in suspense in 2022. The supermodel has disclosed a style used as part of the clothing intended for the new collection of Kylie Cosmetics, a company beauty launched by the youngest of the sisters kardashian jenner in 2015.

American businesswoman, Kendall Jenner, has found the ideal opportunity to offer us a master class on how to conjugate style fashionable dresses with heeled sandals in the coming seasons. In the next summer period we will show off -in terms of dresses– from designs with vigorous nuances to creations with imposing and strongly sensual openings, passing through classic releases such as those made of leather or denim fabric.

The Los Angeles native, however, has succumbed to a model full of cutouts and openings. Creative directors and style prescribers have shown that we are facing two trends Even though a priori they could seem extremely exuberant and even rude in excess, nothing could be further from the truth.

Fashion houses of the caliber of Michael Kors Collection or Elie Saab have confirmed that those women who decide to invest in these pieces of clothing will squander, in the same way, elegance and sophistication everywhere. Kendall Jenner it is clear that the openings will be an infallible element in the style formulas if you want to radiate sensuality and character on the asphalt.

How should they be combined? dresses what will they be trend absolute in 2022? With bracelet shoes. According to Haute Couture Fashion Week, this type of footwear stands the maximum representation of a new concept of elegance. An era in which the fusion between classicism and creativity is possible.

Kendall Jenner or the most sensual dress of Spring/Summer 2022

Kendall Jenner He has caused a furor with his recent publication on Instagram. In it, he defends a dress with great openings and cutouts dyed in purple and pinkish tones. An outfit that will become perfect for those who decide to make their skin the absolute protagonist of the look.

To complete the style construction, the model has added a bracelet sandals. An footwear which, without a doubt, brings together the iota of femininity and romanticism necessary to come up with an exquisite finish capable of stealing all eyes from the public. It is not surprising, then, that the American wanted to opt for a look completely removed from everyday life.