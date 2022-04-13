Kendall Jenner is wearing the butterfly sunglasses we used to wear in the 2000s

Judging by the way celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna or Dua Lipa these days, it’s easy to think we’re in 2002, and not 2022.

2000s style it’s on the rise, thanks to stars rocking iconic pieces from the early ’80s (like miniskirts and low-rise jeans).

The accessories of the past, such as trucker caps either ugg bootsare also fashionable, and supermodel kendall jenner It is at the height. Today, on Instagram, she has tried a pair of shield shades, the it sunglasses of the moment.

Kendall Jenner’s oversized sunglasses

If you are a fan of TheSimpleLife, you will remember that Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie They wore these extra wide glasses throughout the series, with their lenses tinted a blue or pink color. I also fondly remember the Dior sunglasses ads autumn 2006, in which Kate Moss wears an oversized pair.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner She’s channeled this retro style with her light blue sunglasses, but modernized the look with the rest of her ensemble. She wore a new printed mini dress by Maisie Wilen, paired with a small shoulder bag and PVC mules. It’s a look that could easily belong to the 2000sbut still manages to feel super current.

Turns out Jenner isn’t alone in her love of sunglasses. His sister kim kardashian She’s been wearing a Balenciaga bug-eye look non-stop lately, while Lipa even rocked a bright orange pair in March. So oversized, armor-shaped sunglasses are officially coming to occupy the throne of fashion? micro glasses?