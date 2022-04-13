Katy Perry wears thong sandals with the perfect dress for Spring

Sunny spring days invite you to enjoy the new weather just as it does Katy Perry: sheathed only one nice dress and cool with some flip flops funny that provide a touch of carefreeness and femininity to styling. In this way we saw her posing for a photograph of her in a publication of hers on her social networks, in which she shared with her followers the new releases of her recent footwear collection.

‘Deck your Easter garden in daisies with The Gardenerthe new one sandal now available at @katyperrycollections #shoesdaytuesday’, the American singer wrote, Katy Perryto share a thong design decorated with a daisy strip that cross the instep. Uncomplicated and extremely successful, we note a look fresh, simple and timeless to wear in any hot season and look well dressed.

How to wear thong sandals with a dress like Katy Perry?

Katy Perry I carry a white knit dress midi cut and neckline halter. She combined it with some thong sandals in trend. Its shape may sound familiar to you because it responds to the design that triumphed resoundingly in the Y2K era, appealing to its shape minimalist and inspired by those traditional sandals for the beach. The firework performer She wore them in light blue and completely flat, decorated with a bracelet that holds her ankles and was covered with beads of the same color and a strip of daisy flowers.

The nostalgic finish of the flip flops with funny tints, as is the personality of its creator, it was complemented with the hairstyle, collected in a high bun with a line in the middle and two locks on each side of the face to give the final finish, just as we wore it a couple of decades ago. His skin shone blemish-free, with shadows in earth tones and lips in a muted pink. He also wore a pair of long earrings with geometric shapes.

This type of minimalist footwear has been the most recurrent for Spring/Summer 2022, accompanying jeans, fluid pants, bathing suits, skirts and dresses. Its validity remains even for Autumn Winter. We have seen them in plastic and leather, with minimal strokes or looking to find something in their details that makes them protagonists and retain all the attention. They may have touches vintagebe totally flat, moderate platforms or kitten heels.