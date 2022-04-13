Katy Perry established that spring is to wear dresses with sandals

the white jeans are all we need to in this spring (and all year round) to have a tres chic look. Just think of a young Ali MacGraw in Love Story or in the style minimalist icon, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. We show you how to wear them with these looks from street-style. And finally we leave you a selection to buy the moment.

White jeans are a must this season

the white jeans are the summer best sellersa cheerful garment in the female wardrobe which turns out to be the perfect base for looks that are not too sophisticated: they are worn with elegant loafers or sports shoes, but also with leather jackets or male blazersin order to achieve a style of the 90s.

How to wear white jeans all year round

The celebrities have no doubts, the white jeans They are not an exclusive item of clothing. Spring Summer. While denim tends to be looked down upon the rest of the year, Gigi Hadid models and Jan Baiboon They show us that these jeans can be the protagonists of casual and chic outfits even in the coldest seasons.

They look perfect with a black midi coat or a shearling coat. The trick is in the multi-layered look, playing with the different textures to create a refined and unique outfit. And when it rains? You don’t have to give up these jeans, just choose the right model: wide and cropped or skinnyto avoid unpleasant results with the friction of the wet pavement.

White jeans in the style of the 2000s

white ripped jeans echo the 2000s trend that we are now rediscovering in the middle of 2022. This style is part of a puzzle: They give a youth air, because it is typical of teenagers, but it can also be worn by those over 30 years old playing with layers.

How to combine white jeans according to age

As we have told you, it is an iconic and neutral garment, the perfect base to create countless styles, from spring to winter. What can make the difference are the accessories, the individual details that make up the style, to have an optimal result:

the white jeans for under 30 years old are subject to experimentation micro tops, shirts tied at the waist t-shirts of all kinds, sweatshirts and sports jackets appear on the white canvas.

for are subject to experimentation t-shirts of all kinds, sweatshirts and sports jackets appear on the white canvas. As for shoes, they are allowed tennis amphibian models and college style loafers.

amphibian models and For the over 30 years old this garment is the valid alternative to The blue jeans : they get along with colored silk shirts men’s jackets and slingback shoes but also with comfortable ballerinas and wicker bags for a Parisian effect.

this garment is the valid alternative to : they get along with men’s jackets and but also with comfortable for a Parisian effect. From the age of 50 must have an absolutely chic connotation: lo and behold, the white jeans are framed with checked blouses, silk kimonos, cardigans with exotic geometries. When in doubt, opt for neutral tones to make the outfit even more charming.

You shouldn’t just wear pristine white jeans

Twist: the white jeans they don’t have to be perfectly white and neat. It’s not just about the finishes (cropped or fringed) but also about the shade of whitesince this color is not always the same.

To exude a relaxed elegance, you can count on softer tones, such as ivory and milk. The ‘optical’ white is ideal in combination with black, while the ‘smoky’ white -less bright- perfectly completes the most informal outfits.

Finally, the ‘old white’, the one that tends to yellow and recalls the environments shabby country: For use with nude, forest green and brown garments.

Article originally published in Vogue IT, vogue.it.