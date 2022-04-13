Kate Winslet, in a series with her daughter Mia, who is an “under the radar” actress with a different last name

The Kate Winslet’s daughter has decided to follow in the footsteps of his mother (and his father, the English filmmaker Jim Threapleton) in the entertainment world.

mia threapletonthat already I am 21 years old, has already carved out a remarkable career, although the fact of having kept his father’s surname has made it possible for her to act while keeping a low profile as far as her famous mother is concerned.

Last year Winslet spoke proudly of the work her daughter, the star of the movie ‘Shadows’, was doing and how important it was for her to be chosen for her talent and not by his last name.

Kate Winslet, in a series with her daughter

Now, the veteran actress will join Mia Threapleton in the anthology series ‘I Am…’ Channel 4, as confirmed by Deadline.

They are self-contained chapters that have previously featured Letitia Wright, Gemma Chan and Suranne Jones.

The new installment ‘I Am Ruth’ will feature mother and daughter and the episode will be shot this April.





Mia Threapleton, daughter of Kate Winslet, in ‘Shadows’ | AscentFilm



Mia Threapleton’s ‘shadow’ career

Kate Winslet’s daughter already has several projects in her filmography, and after her last role she opened up about what her mother’s career meant to her.

“It’s a very different experience when it’s happening to you, and not just something that I could watch from time to time.and now I understand why my mother It has always instilled in us how hard work is. Is right! And I’ve loved every second of it.”

Kate for her part “uncovered” their kinship on Lorraine’s show by drawing attention to her last name decision.

What’s been great is that she has a different last name, so in the first job when starting, dodged the radar and the people who signed her I had no idea she was my daughter And, of course, that was my biggest fear and also very important for his self-esteem,” he acknowledged.

sure you are interested

The phenomenon of Kate Winslet, ‘Mare of Easttown’, where the actress daughter of Kevin Bacon appears and nobody knew