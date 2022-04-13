Kanye West’s new girlfriend, a clone of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West continues to try to win back the love of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper did not achieve his purpose by letting the businesswoman guess on her own that he wanted to return to her side, so he tried to get her attention in a much more direct way: mercilessly criticizing her for how she treats her children, threatening to attack her new partner, humorist Pete Davidson, to the point of having to surround himself with security; and harassing both her and the rest of her family members on social networks.

A strategy that for the moment has only made Kim turn to social networks to sing the forty publicly for the first time and make it clear that he has plenty of weapons to end this situation in court, despite the fact that he advocates cordiality for the well of his four children, North (8 years old), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and little Psalm (2), who have become unwitting protagonists of their father’s failed plans.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children on Christmas 2019 instagram / kim kardashian

A situation that the businesswoman is trying to ignore, so her ex-husband would have chosen to try to get her attention in another way: with new partners. Thus, the rapper was seen with the actress Julia Fox, whom he began to transform in some way so that she looked like her ex-wife, just as she dressed Kim for different events when they were together; but that ended just six weeks after it began, after the actress confessed that she was not in love with him.





read also

Judith Del Rio

But there are many more fish in the sea, and it seems that Kanye would have already found a replacement for Julia Fox. Well, perhaps he would not be filling the gap left by the actress, because the rapper combined his relationship with sporadic encounters with the model Chaney Jones. , who has become the rapper’s main companion.

This was demonstrated last night, in the second presentation session of West’s anticipated album, donda 2, where in addition to starring in a controversial moment when he refused to sing his own songs, he was seen accompanied by the model. Now, one thing caught our attention: the model bears an undeniable resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

The TMZ portal captured some photos of the couple in the minutes before the event, and there is no denying that Chaney Jones could pose as Kim Kardashian herself: the same long black hair, a body full of curves, an outfit practically identical which Kim took to that same event held last August… A resemblance that confirms that the rapper may not return to his ex-wife, but that does not mean that he cannot join the closest thing to her.

The model bears an incredible resemblance to Kim Kardashian (right). Instagram.com/Chaney Jones

It is not the first time that Kanye has been seen with the model, since he was simultaneously in a relationship with Julia Fox while meeting her sporadically, all while proclaiming through social networks that he wanted to return to his ex-wife and reunite his family.

The resemblance between Jones and Kardashian is undeniable, and she herself seems to be bragging about it ever since she started dating Kanye. Since the first images of them together appeared, Jones began sharing images in which she recreates even the most characteristic poses of Kim on social networks. Moreover, in one of the images, she calls herself “Her Muse”, referring to the rapper.

If the relationship between Chaney Jones and Kanye thrives, only time will tell. For now, she stays by her side while the rapper finalizes the details of his album, which should have been presented last week, a delay caused by the rapper’s perfectionism. In addition, West would be trying a friendly approach, and would have started following his wife’s new partner, who is in Italy working, on social networks.

read also