Justin Timberlake reacts to the news of Britney Spears pregnant for the third time

It’s been 20 years since their history, yet Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears have remained one of the most iconic couples ever. Upon news of the pop star’s third pregnancy, the paparazzi literally stormed Timberlake for comment.

While Britney Spears announces to the world the news of her third pregnancy, gossip is unleashed in search of comments and details. Recently freed from her father’s legal guardianship after years of court proceedings, the pop star has started a new chapter in her life alongside her partner. Sam Ashgarifitness instructor, preparing to become a father for the first time: “Fatherhood is something I’ve always aspired to and I don’t take it lightly. It will be the most important job I’ve ever done.”

Timberlake’s comment on Britney Spears’ pregnancy

The relationship between Britney and Timberlake marked the world of pop in the early 2000s. Together precisely from 1998 to 2022, they left not without controversy. He first denied the singer’s virginity, then hinted that she had betrayed him in the video for “Cry me a river”. 20 years have passed since then and both have moved on with their own lives. Timberlake, now married to actress Jessica Biel, was stopped by several paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles where he lives, for a comment on pregnancy. In one of the videos bounced on social media, the artist appears rather annoyed by the press of reporters on the subject and to one of them he replies “Just stop it, go away”without giving any answer in this regard.

There is still hatred between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

A few weeks before announcing the pregnancy, Britney Spears had published a post of allegations against Timberlake, mulling over their story ended 20 years ago and arguing that the colleague would use his image to be more successful in the world of music. Despite the past years, the couple in the common imagination has remained one of the most iconic of recent decades, so much so that Timberlake himself recently felt obliged to publicly apologize and return to the subject after the release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears, “which shows their relationship as an influence on the depression that later suffered the singer. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life when my actions contributed to the problem, when I spoke out or didn’t speak for what was right. I understand that I have not done enough in those moments and in many others and that I have benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism “.