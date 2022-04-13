Justin Bieber with his face covered, in the backstage of the concert wearing the fluo balaclava

Justin BIeber performed in concert in Orlando. Backstage, where he was spotted with his wife Hailey Bieber, he wore a neon balaclava.

There is an accessory to which Justin Bieber he never gives up, not even on gala occasions: the wool cap, strictly colored. We also saw him show it off on Grammy night, a glamorous evening in which he took part with his wife Hailey (who is also a fan of caps). Long dress in minimal style by Saint Laurent for her and an oversized gray suit by Balenciaga for him, who completed the look with a pair of Crocs designed by director Demna Gvasalia, dark sunglasses from the same Maison and the inevitable pink knitted hat. On the occasion of his last concert he did even better: he wandered backstage with a balaclava on his face.

Justin Bieber’s new look

Perhaps inspired by his colleague Kanye West, Justin Bieber was seen circulating behind the scenes of his concert with his wife with a fluo balaclava on the face. He added it to the comfortable and sporty outfit consisting of T-shirt, shorts and trainers. Different look for the show: she sang wearing with a pair of black leather pants, an orange T-shirt and a hoodie of the same color. The singer performed as part of his Justice World Tour in Orlando. There are 30 more dates on the schedule, with the grand finale in Los Angeles in early July. It will then be the turn of Europe, where the 28-year-old will move until March 2023.

The evening was also attended by his partner, who sang and danced for the 90 minutes of the show together with the rest of the audience. Loose low-rise jeans, red top and sneakers for her. Justin Bieber’s balaclava could be a reference to anonymity, to the depersonalization of the artist, in search of privacy and in search of oneself. It is not the first time that he has shown this accessory on his face and he is certainly not the first to do so. Kanye West has made it the must of his looks for months, sparking a lot of curiosity around this singular choice.

Justin Bieber pictures without tattoos

The meaning of the balaclava

Kanye West about a year ago started showing up in public with his face covered. One of the first times was at the Balenciaga fashion show on July 7, 2021, in which the rapper took part wearing a black puffer jacket and a dark balaclava that completely covered his head. He did it again a few days later, on the occasion of a game at the Orleans Arena and then at the Atlanta stadium. Most recently, it was the turn of a Super Bowl game. In this original gimmick he also found the support of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian: she too wore several ‘undercover’ looks, first of all that of the Met Gala, where she was dressed in total black and covered from head to toe. All of them and even Justin Bieber show that it is possible to attract attention even in this way, even with anonymity, even without “putting your face”.