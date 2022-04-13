Julian Casablancas defends Chris Rock after Will Smith’s slap

Will Smith hit Chris Rock during the recent Oscars ceremony and since then the internet has been filled with memes and conflicting opinions about the legitimacy of that physical attack suffered by the comedian after make a joke with Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.

Well, one of the artists who has been encouraged to comment at length on this situation was Julian casablancas. Through his Instagram account, The Strokes frontman expressed his support for the 57-year-old comedian In the midst of this controversy

“I am bummed out that no one stood up for Chris Rock at the time or afterwards. Will Smith should have tried to take on Eminem and Dr. Dre in the same way… isn’t it Chris Rock’s job to make fun of people in the audience? It was so weird.”

In that same post, Julian added: “Congratulations to Will Smith for bringing a million times more attention to something embarrassing about his wife that no one would have known otherwise. Will Smith has been a piece of shit (but he’s still full of himself) since the day of the Independence…of course, the actors and mega-celebrities defend their moose, I guess… (not all, I know, but still) i wish i was there to defend chris rock i don’t know maybe it looks bad because i’m white or whatever but chris rock is a skinny guy and will smith trained for a boxing movie for a year so i feel that it was just an act of intimidation“.

Likewise, Casablancas pointed out that, in his opinion, what the actor did men in black It was “try to redeem your jealousy issues tupac (?)”, and defined Smith as a “fake hero who needs to control his anger”. Finally, he suggested that the star of the Prince of rap he might need mental treatment or retreat for a while to reflect on his behavior a bit.