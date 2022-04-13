Julia Roberts shows how to wear trendy looks with a shirt

There are basic garments that yes or yes you should have in your wardrobe. The shirts are one of them because they result in that wildcard item, which you can combine in different ways to achieve different outfits. At 54 years old, Julia Roberts show that if you have a good T-shirt, a nice color, and a good cut, saves your day, you don’t need to think about what to wear. You know that with T-shirt you’ll be fine. And although we know that no one can have such an impressive smile and such spectacular charisma as the actress from Pretty Woman, the T-shirt It is a garment that suits us all.

at age 54 Julia Roberts shows how to wear outfits trend with T-shirt. Perfect for inspiration, imitation and copying.

