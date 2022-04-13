Juanpa Zurita remembers how he managed to model for Dolce & Gabbana

Digital Millennium

One of the most emblematic moments in the artistic career of Juanpa Zurita It was when in 2017 he modeled in a parade of Dolce and Gabbana during the Milan Fashion Week, Italysomething that the Mexican influencer recalled during the interview he had with Roberto Martínez for the podcast Creative.

“It wasn’t even something I was looking for, I wasn’t into fashion, I didn’t know haute couture brands. I begin to gain traction on social networks and I see that the brands in Mexico begin to turn to see me. At that time, anything that fell on the plate was a huge opportunity because it was a time where there was no credibility, nobody knew what this was, “said the famous.

“Stefano (Gabbana) follows me on Instagram and starts commenting ‘Haha’ on all my sketches. I read it, I hit his account, I see a verified guy exercising at home and I don’t know who he is… I didn’t grow up consuming fashion, I wasn’t with that information, ”she added.

Then, his manager spoke to him to break the news: “I told him: ‘What do you think, I do it?’ and he told me: ‘This is crazy, you have to go’. I go to Milan, first class ticket, I get to stay in a spectacular hotel, they are treating me like royalty. I remember that on the plane my manager sent me a document with the history of the brand, who they were”.

​“You arrive and they have a whole dynamic: first you go to a costume test, there is Dominico and Stefano, I was lucky enough that they let me choose and Stefano recognized me: he saw the comedy sketches in English, and he said to me, ‘Which one do you want? ?’. For comedy I got to model in Milan, it’s very bizarre. At that time I saw it as something that added to my career“, said.

The content creator noted that at the time “it is very difficult not to get dizzy in successit really is obscene, you are with the sons of pure heavy artist, the daughters of Sylvester Stallone… sons who are used to a different kind of lifestyle”.

“The day comes, you go to makeup, some gigantic salons and it’s time to walk, and I said: ‘What am I going to do?’ Then the moment comes and I remember that there were 3 steps and I said: ‘You have to look cool, you can’t turn down’. So I go, I do it, I don’t step on any steps and my mentality, although it sounds silly, was thinking ‘everyone peels me’, project security to the maximum. It seemed to me that I had to live for the moment,” he added.

Likewise, Juanpa recalled that the day after the parade “I had never received as much press as at that time, they treated me as a national hero, the first Mexican to parade. That’s where the 20th of what I was doing fell on me, of the event in which I was involved. I think I was the first Mexican of a certain age to do it, but there was something important about the note that I don’t remember.”

