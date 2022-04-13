Joy Corrigan attended an event in Los Angeles, Rihanna went out to eat with friends: celebrities in a click

Discos Orfeón: the cradle of Mexican rock n roll founded by Rogerio Azcárraga

One of the most visionary entrepreneurs in the industry also supported Mexican talent through his own label, including several rock and roll players from the 60s.

Gabriel Oliveri: “At 15 I planned my death, but someone saved me and helped me be happy”

He escaped from Concordia at the age of 17, “when I sent a document letter to God so that my life would change.” She survived the contempt, the ridicule, the stigma that was his sexuality and his deep depression. But his childhood fantasies saved him “and Buenos Aires made me again.” His intimate and inspiring account of how he became the great celebrity host

Johannes Larcher, director of HBO Max International: “Not all platforms are going to survive, there will be three or four services left”

Passing through Argentina, the executive analyzed the taste of the Latin American market, the positive and negative changes that the pandemic brought to the streaming service, and how cinema and television complement each other

Acapulco Shore 9 chapter 13: Karime Pindter and Fer Moreno locked themselves in the office

Isa Castro returned to the party prior to what will be the great season finale that promises to keep the drama, fights and degenerate

Slipknot and Belinda at Machaca 2022: the memes left by the festival poster

Internet users began to make fun of how “little” the artists that will be presented fit in, since they all belong to different musical genres

