Johnny Depp, movies from which he has been fired

The last few years have not been good for Johnny Depp’s film career. The actor 58 years old is quoted among the actors best paid from Hollywood, for which he has come to charge up to $20 million per film. This has allowed him to have a large fortunewhich has been invested, for example, in buying a french provencal villagewhich he decided to put up for sale last year for €33 million.

This place, where he lived for a long time, is located less than 30 kilometers from the luxurious Saint-Tropeza few steps from Mediterranean and was founded in the 19th century. It has a main houseas well as others six for guestsall grouped around the classical town squareaccording to the real estate portal Top Ten Real Estate.

One of the franchises most successful he has headed Johnny Depp it is ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’in this he has played the Captain ‘Jack Sparrow’for which he was Oscar nominee in 2003.

In his long career there are also emblematic ribbons What ‘Scissorhands’‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber’, ‘Discovering Neverland’among many more.

These have allowed him to have three nominations to the Academy Awardsalthough he has never won awardthree at BAFTA and nine nominations to the Golden Globes. Last year he received a recognition for his entire career in the San Sebastian Festival.

Movies where Johnny Depp no ​​longer appeared

However, in recent years, the actor has faced problems with film studios. At the end of 2020, Disney announced that he would no longer be a part of the sixth installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’; while he announced that margot robbie would take control of the franchise.

Just a few weeks before that announcement, Warner Bros He asked Johnny Depp leave the saga of ‘Fantastic Beasts’there he played the Wizard of Grindelwald. That same year Netflix in the United States decided to eliminate all films where he participated.

These dismissals were largely due to the problems that the actor confronted for a long time with his ex-wife Amber Heard. But at the beginning of this 2022 he was chosen to personify the King Louis XV of France.

