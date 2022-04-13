Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: The Full Case Story, Explained

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They met in 2009 on the set of the movie The Rum Diaries and married 7 years later (in 2015) in a small, private ceremony with their closest friends.

At first, it seemed that everything was perfect and that the couple had a happy and relaxed life, but, just a few years later, Amber Heard He filed for divorce from the actor and accused him of having beaten her on several occasions. the actress of Aquaman assured that the actor Pirates of the Caribbean he had a problem with alcohol and drugs, and that he turned into a violent monster every time he used. Depp denied everything, but the case went around the world and many began to ask that he be fired from the films that he had on the door (mainly the sequel to Fantastic Beasts).

In 2018, the newspaper The Sun published an article in which they called the actor a “wife beater”, and to Johnny DeppThat was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The actor decided to sue the newspaper for defamation and take all those involved to a trial in which it would be decided if the publication had defamed the actor.

At the trial, he presented the testimonies of Johnny Deppwho claimed to be the victim of a violent and manipulative woman, of Amber Heardwho denied having lied and presented photographs that proved the violence he experienced, and of other people to the case who defended the actor and even proposed that Elon Musk had caused Heard’s bumps and bruises.

Now, both actors are awaiting the verdict of the trial that revealed terrible details of a case that was already disturbing enough.

A few days ago, it was announced that a new trial was going to be broadcast on television, where testimonies from people such as James Franco and Elon Musk this as part of the defamation case centered on allegations of domestic violence. In addition, Depp and Feard must give evidence in person.

According to The Guardian, Depp is suing Heard for libel over the op-ed he wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, where she recounted her experiences of domestic abuse. The actor’s lawyers say the article is full of false details, with Heard implying that he was physically and sexually abused during his marriage to Depp.

For their part, it is said that Heard’s attorneys could cite Virginia’s law known as the anti-Slapp (strategic lawsuit against public participation) provision to determine that she should have immunity, since the provision was designed to protect individuals. when they talk about matters of public interest, which in this case is domestic violence. This is why the trial was moved to Virginia.

For her part, Heard filed a defamation countersuit against Depp for the statements her lawyer made about her.

How it all started?