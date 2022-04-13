Jennifer Lopez speechless for Ben Affleck’s marriage proposal

The second time might be the good one for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The singer recently shared details of her engagement to the actor in her newsletter, On the JLoyesterday, Tuesday 12 April.

“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (my bathtub), my beautiful love got down on his knees and made me the proposalJennifer Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “I was totally taken aback and looked into his eyes crying and smiling at the same time, trying to understand that after 20 years it was happening again, really. I was literally speechless and he said to me: ‘Is that a yes?’ ».

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they first got engaged in 2002but they broke up after two years.

Jennifer Lopez and the $ 10 million ring

The singer also revealed details on the engagement ring. JLo said he received a diamond in her favorite color from her future spouse. “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be,” wrote Jennifer Lopez referring to the 8.5-carat natural green diamond valued at an estimated $ 10 million. “It wasn’t anything spectacular, but it was the most romantic thing I could ever imagine… Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to be there for each other. Two very lucky people who got a second chance for true love“.

The couple resumed dating in May 2021 and Jennifer Lopez confirmed the engagement by posting a short clip with the ring given to her by Ben Affleck.. The actor was married from 2005 to 2018 to actress Jennifer Garner, while JLo was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.