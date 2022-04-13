Jennifer Lopez reveals how Ben Affleck proposed to her while taking a bath!

The artist wanted to share with her followers the details about how this exciting moment for both of them happened, even though it was nothing “luxurious”.

Just a few days ago, Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone by announcing via newsletter that she and Ben Affleck had gotten engaged. 18 years after nearly getting married, the couple is determined to try walking down the aisle again and so they have let us know. At the moment we had seen the spectacular ring that the actor and director gave JLO but they had not wanted to tell more details about how everything happened, but now it has been Jennifer Lopez herself who has explained herself in another video that she has published exclusively for the subscribers of its OntheJlo platform.

“Do you ever imagine your biggest dream coming true? On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place in the world (a bubble bath), my precious love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” she says. the actress and singer visibly moved. “He caught me totally off guard so I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time, trying to process the idea that after 20 years this is happening again, he was really speechless and asked me ‘is that a yes?’ And I said ‘YES, of course it’s a YES,'” she continues.

Whoever believed, therefore, that it had been a request organized to the millimeter like that of the newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz or that of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly was very wrong. “It wasn’t anything fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have ever imagined… just a quiet Saturday at home, two people who promise to always be there for each other. Two lucky people who have a second chance to experience true love,” explains Jennifer Lopez.

The meaning of the ring

Valued between 4 and 6.5 million euros due to the large size of the gem and the intensity of its tone. We knew about the spectacular nature of the ring because Jennifer Lopez had already shown it – hence the rumors about the passage of both through the altar – but we did not know the reason for this choice until Jennifer Lopez has cleared us of doubts.

It is a diamond of the artist’s favorite color, green. “Obviously now it’s forever my lucky color. It means a lot when someone thinks of you, loves you and appreciates you. It was the most perfect moment,” she has declared.