Jennifer Lopez protagonist of the new Coach campaign

Jennifer Lopez poses as the testimonial of the new Coach campaign dedicated to Mother’s Day. The pop star also reflects on her motherhood.

Jennifer Lopez is experiencing a particularly intense period. 2022 opened with his return to the cinema with the film Marry Meafter which he saw the bond with Ben Affleck. The couple who ignited Hollywood gossip first bought a house together, then announced the wedding.

JLo sent out a newsletter showing hers precious ring with green stone, symbol of a love that has never abandoned the spark and returned to the rescue after almost twenty years. And, on the occasion of the Mother’s Daythe pop star has become the testimonial of the new one Coach campaign.

Jennifer Lopez and motherhood in the Coach campaign

In addition to the iconic music star, the campaign also involved other well-known names such as Noah Beck, Tommy Dorfman and Jessica Kelly. Is titled I Got It From My Mom the new Coach campaign that celebrates one of the most important figures in life, who are mentors, muses, a source of inspiration – even the glamorous side – and also best friends.

The president of the brand Sandeep Seth he specified in a press release the meaning of the campaign. “For this Mother’s Day we wanted to recognize everyone the ways mothers inspire and shape us. We also wanted to celebrate joy found in the things that we pass on from one generation to the next and our brand’s role in creating special memories for our customers over the years“.

A campaign that involves Jennifer Lopez not only as a model, but above all as mom. She had twins, Max and Emmewho are now 14 years old. “Becoming a mother completely changed my life. She made me think not only about who I wanted to be for them, but she also helped me appreciate all the gifts my mother has given me. Today I am so proud to pass on all the things I have learned from her to my children“, Told the pop star a People.

The campaign of Coach starring Jennifer Lopez was made by the photographer Joshua Woods. The shots aim to capture “loving portraits of the cast with members of her family and videos in which they share the unique gifts they received from their mothers. Like the smile, the love for films or one’s determination“. And the bags, you know, everyone likes them. In the Coach campaign, the actress sports the shoulder model Madison or the Pillow Tabbi. Both offer pastel colors, perfect for Spring 2022.

