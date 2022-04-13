Jennifer Lopez details how Ben Affleck asked her to be his wife

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    They will present a new version of the comic dedicated to Selena, the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’

    00:29

  • Laura Bozzo asks Ángela Aguilar to be firm before leaking photos of the singer

    01:49

  • Laura Flores reveals the secret for her relationship to go well

    06:24

  • Marc Anthony meets his mother-in-law and even travels by private plane with her and Nadia Ferreira

    01:30

  • The networks look for him similar to a bust in honor of Joan Sebastian

    01:02

  • Doña Rosa burns her hand and Don Pedro Rivera has no sympathy

    01:41

  • Johnny Depp and his ex, Amber Heard, will fight live in court

    02:23

  • Noelia and her musicians complained of poor conditions during the singer’s concert

    01:38

  • Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Engagement

    01:14

  • Justin Quiles demonstrates his musical knowledge in ‘Sing the word’

    04:01

  • Evaluna Montaner’s mother announces a tender surprise for her granddaughter Indigo

    01:13

  • José Manuel Figueroa expresses his interest in working with Ángela Aguilar

    01:04

  • Becky G shows off her spectacular body on the beach | Hotter than Chili

    02:14

  • Adamari López presumes that she is happy and single with a fun video

    00:20

  • “I thought, I can do that”: Teresa Ruíz, the Mexican actress who is succeeding in Hollywood

    02:44

  • Johnny Depp sues his ex for defamation and asks for millionaire compensation

    01:52

  • Carmen Villalobos, Gregorio Pernía and Sebastián Martínez grace the cover of People en Español

    02:35

  • Juan Soler, Cristián de la Fuente and Horacio Pancheri celebrate mothers

    02:47

  • Laura Bozzo offers her help to Sasha Sokol in her lawsuit against Luis de Llano

    01:50

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker