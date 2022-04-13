Jennifer Lopez detailed how Ben Affleck’s marriage proposal was and why her engagement ring is green | Famous

It was on April 9 that the Puerto Rican singer announced that, for the second time, she has plans to reach the altar with the also film director. She gave the news on her official page, On The JLo.

18 years ago, in 2004, the couple called ‘Bennifer’ had already been engaged, but days before reaching the altar, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ canceled the plans they had and ended the relationship.

This was Ben Affleck’s marriage proposal to Jennifer Lopez

In a video titled ‘How it went down’ (How it happened), the protagonist of the film ‘Marry me’ gave new details of how it was that Ben Affleck proposed to her. To the surprise of many, the moment did not include large or expensive gestures (beyond the ring) and, on the contrary, it was something very simple.

“One Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on Earth (my bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” Jennifer Lopez recounted.

She also said that her now fiancé “said some things that I will never forget.”

On her reaction to the question, Jennifer Lopez commented:

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless.”

Given this response, Ben Affleck asked her if she wanted to say yes, to which she replied “of course, that’s a yes.”

“It wasn’t fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined…just a quiet Saturday night, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people, who got a second chance at true love.”

Why did Ben Affleck choose a green diamond for Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring?

Without a doubt, a detail that has caught the attention of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring is the color, completely removed from tradition, but with a very personal meaning.

In the same installment of her newsletter, the singer explained that green is her favorite color and even considers that it brings her luck, so the fact that Ben Affleck chose such a ring makes it even more special.