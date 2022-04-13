Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, bath tub proposal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married. He made the proposal for the second time. Like 18 years ago. But on this lap, she was naked in the tub while she was taking a bath. Will they get to the altar? And what does the ex think of him, Jennifer Garner? Getty photo

They said they would make no more comments. Because, remembering the first time, they didn’t want too much interference from the press and the paparazzi. But it seems that the joy of Jennifer Lopez for the second marriage proposal received by Ben Affleck is too big to be contained by silence. Here, then, that the diva is disclosing details on details. Where is it? On his brand new newsletter. An integral part of his new OnTheJLo web project. A sort of private site to which you have to subscribe (for free) to have unpublished content.

A new proposal, 20 years later, with a green ring

For those who still don’t know, Jennifer Lopez made it known last Friday that she and Ben Affleck are officially engaged. Almost 20 years after having broken the previous engagement in January 2004. If the first time he had given her a pink diamond, this time it is a green stone that decorates the diva’s ring finger. In her new newsletter appointment, J.Lo detailed how she and Ben gave each other a “second chance at true love.”

Ben Affleck on her knees by Jennifer Lopez (who was naked in the bathtub)

“Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true?” Asks Jennifer Lopez at the beginning of her paper. “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in a bathtub full of foam), my beautiful love knelt down and asked me to marry him. I was totally taken aback. I looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time, trying to make sense of the fact that it was happening again after 20 years. I was literally speechless and he said to me, “Is that a yes?” I replied: “YES, of course it is a YES” ».

Browse the gallery Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love: photos from yesterday and today

“I had a huge smile and tears were running down my face, I felt incredibly happy and fulfilled. It wasn’t an elaborate proposition, but it was the most romantic thing I could ever imagine… Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people who promise to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. That they got a second chance in true love, ”concluded Lopez.

The reaction of Jennifer Garner, former wife of Ben Affleck

The question that many have asked themselves is how he took the news Jennifer Garner. Ben Affleck’s former wife and mother of his three children, Violet16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “Jen is very happy for Ben,” a source told the site AND! News. “And she thinks Jennifer is a positive presence in her ex’s life. Ben told her and the boys about her a few days before the news became public. ‘

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF BEN AND JEN

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION