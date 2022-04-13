Jennifer López and Ben Affleck: This was the reaction of JLo’s sister after the announcement of the commitment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became the couple of the moment after announcing their engagement a few days ago. Since it was revealed that they were engaged, the world-class stars have not stopped receiving congratulatory messages. This time we are going to talk about the reaction that the sister of the ‘Diva del Bronx’ had when she found out that the singer had received a new jewel.

Lynda López did not take long to present on social networks what she felt when she found out that the interpreter of ‘Batman’ and her sister had formalized their relationship with a jewel that is around 5 and 10 million dollars. The message left him in an Instagram story.

Lynda took advantage of her social networks to present the engagement ring to the world that the American had given him. In the story you can see a green heart, the new jewel that he will wear on JLo’s finger, the face of his sister and the legend “And it happened”. To which she added “I love you @jlo #nemffleck.”

The ring

Ben decided to give Jennifer a rather unique ring, since unlike the conventional ones, it is a green diamond. But this choice was not determined by its rarity or having a much higher price. The idea was much more romantic. Of course, the value is around 5 and 10 million dollars.

The story behind the choice focused on the color green, since JLo considers that color to be lucky. On various occasions, when it comes to important events, the protagonist of “Merry Me” appears at galas with dresses or green or something with this color.

In other words, that ring not only signifies the commitment of world-class stars, but also represent a memory of good luck in this new stage where they seek to share a life together. It only remains that time passes and it is known how lucky he was to deliver the ring of that color.

