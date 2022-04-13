Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the wedding proposal “in the bathtub”

In the face of the breathtaking views and gods fireworks. The marriage proposal of Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez “It was nothing of spectacular“, But simply”the most romantic thing that could be imagined “. Word of the American pop star, who within her latest newsletter On the JLo he described the tender moment. “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place in the world (the bathtub full of bubbles), my love knelt down and he asked me to marry him“.

“As if my biggest dream became reality», Added Jennifer, who in that moment was so much excited to not be able to speak. «You caught Me at the off guard. I looked him in the eye smiling and crying: I was speechless, so he asked me if that my silence were a Yup. And I told him it was Certainly a Yup», Revealed the artist, who with the actor had come one step away from the altar already in 2003: «I realized that stood happening again, after twenty years “.

“The tears they descended on my faceI felt incredibly happy: in a quiet Saturday night hometwo people promise to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people who have had one second chance of true love “. And just to avoid starting some sort of countdown – as happens instead on the occasion of theirs first wedding proposal – this time i Bennifer they could keep secrets their plans, without formalizing nor the date nor the location of marriage.

“There will be no public statements on where and when they will exchange the promises», Guarantees a source a Page Six. “Ben and Jennifer will announce that they are husband and wife only after the celebration has taken place ». Think that twenty years agoa week before the wedding, they postponed the ceremony “due to theexcessive attention of the media “. To mislead the reporters, they even thought of «hiring three brides bait separate», To be sent in three different places: “There we realized that something It did not work“.

This time – we can bet – things will go in a different way.

