Jennifer Lawrence shows off her “baby bump” in a green dress with a plaid print – Metro Ecuador

A little to give birth to her first baby, the actress Jennifer Lawrence continues unstoppable teaching maternity style with its elegant, comfortable and up-to-date ensembles.

She did so in recent days when going out with her husband, Cook Maroney, looking for a new home to establish his family in New York with an look stylish and comfortable.

Jennifer Lawrence is an inspiration for pregnant women in a plaid dress

new dads-to-be They were captured on December 17 while touring properties in the neighborhood East Village, in Manhattan, next to a real estate agent; Daily Mail reported.

During the departure for Big Applethe famous showed off her shine and grown belly of pregnancy in a comfortable Green Maternity Dress With Black Gingham Print.

The classic design was fitted at her waist with a matching bowknot that accentuated her babybump. In addition, it had a length up to below the knee.

The 31-year-old star, who is due to give birth sometime this month or next, paired the perfect piece to send off fall with a sophisticated light brown maxi coat on top.

J-Law completed it with feminine black flat shoes with straps over the instep with which he took comfortable steps and blue socks to protect himself from the cold.

Also, in terms of accessories, he was right to choose a simple black leather maxi bag Y minimalist accessorieslike very blue crystal glasses cool.

Its relaxed and classic style for casual outings was enhanced with his beauty lookwearing her loose hair in a casual way and her radiant makeup-free face.

Of course both the Oscar winner like her partner of 37 years protected themselves against the pandemic of covid-19 wearing appropriately black face masks.

With this style, the protagonist of Joy not only did she exude that special maternity glow, but she also turned back into in a casual style inspiration for elegant pregnant women.

Notably, Lawrence’s departure on the hunt for a new home comes amid a hectic time with the promotion of Don’t Look Up in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

The new feature film, in which he shares leading credits with Leonardo Dicaprio Y meryl streepmarks his return to the big screen after three years away.