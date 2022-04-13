Jada Pinkett continues to “drag” Will Smith and makes a strong statement: “I never wanted to marry Will, they forced me”

ANDl called “Slapgate” leaves a new sequel in the life of Will Smith. As a result of the controversy revived some old statements from his wife, Jada Pinkett, that now has another tint

The actress stated in 2018 on ‘Red Table Talk’, the Smith family program, that she did not want to get married and I cried on the way to the altar, since “They forced me and it was horrible”.

“I was under a lot of pressure, I was a young actress, I was pregnant and didn’t know what to do, but I never wanted to get married“, commented on that occasion.

Jada continued her story by looking at her mother, Adrienne, who was also on the show, stating that “We did it because ‘Gammy’ [el apodo que Jada le puso a su mam] I was crying. It was as if she told us: ‘you have to get married,'” he said.

“Yes, I remember having a strong desire for you guys to get married and that you were sick, you weren’t cooperative at all,” Adrienne remarked, then made a reservation: “But I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of ​​marriage.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been married since December 31, 1997. when they were married in Baltimore, Maryland. Their first child, Jaden, was born the following year; Willow came into the family in the year 2000.

After the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars, the actor was sanctioned by the Academy without being able to attend the ceremony for the next 10 years.

On March 27, what is perhaps the most uncomfortable moment in the history of the Oscar Awards was experienced when Will Smith got up from his seat and went directly to hit Chris Rock in full gala“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” was read on the lips of the protagonist of the Prince of Rap.

The next day the actor He apologized and stressed that his behavior has no justification. Later he resigned from the Film Academy through a statement.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy and deprived the nominees and winners of an opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” he posted.

Despite resigning from the Academy and apologizing to Chris Rock on social media, Will Smith was grounded and will not be able to attend the awards for 10 years

It’s scandal has not subsided and only a few days agos Jada Pinkett let it be seen that she is not entirely satisfied with her husband’s attitudemaking it clear that she did not need to be protected, even though she did not like the joke she received at all.

“I never said I needed protectionwas in the fire of action and he was the one who exaggeratedbut I did not do it and I will not do it in any way,” he said.