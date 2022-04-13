Is the XFL the key to The Rock vs Reings at WrestleMania 39?

The most anticipated match in recent years is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer, editor of the Wrestling Observer, believes that the XFL could derail the plans. But wouldn’t it be the other way around?

As reported by WON, Meltzer believes that the middle of the XFL season will create conflict with the Cousins’ potential showdown at WrestleMania 39.

Despite the recent promotions in WWE Evil and in Young Rock, they show that the plans for this fight are more valid than ever.

In Young Rock, Roman Reigns appears for the first time and wants to fight The Rock. Rock tells him that the world is not ready for that and that a match like this can only happen at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/T3ot8iCQ0c — 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@TurnHeelWres) April 13, 2022

The biggest argument for The Rock not to return to the ring is that he has a lot of work in parallel, and as a matter of priority, he has not been able to prepare. Not only that, but all the involvement you’d expect from him at WWE shows to build towards an eventual match.

The Rock has had several appearances on television shows such as Ballers and Young Rock, as well as managing, and promoting, Teremana and Zoa, without leaving the XFL itself behind. Not to mention the main factor, which has undoubtedly prevented him from returning to the ring: the cinema.

The Rock is currently not filming any movies

The XFL relaunch is probably the main reason The Rock doesn’t have any movies on his to-do list right now. To keep his focus on the success of the new football league, Dwayne Johnson will have to give up his Hollywood stakes for a while.

In fact, that is the main reason why Rock has not fought in WWE since 2013 and that is that in his second match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 where Dwayne was injured and had great financial losses and recording delays for Hercules in that same year.

Since then, The Rock’s acting contracts prohibit him from fighting during the filming of them and that is where the XFL’s trump card is present, since not being acting to focus on the league allows him to take some ‘risks ‘ more to offer that last fight that allows him to say goodbye.

WrestleMania is the perfect place to promote the XFL with The Rock

The only place bigger to promote the XFL than WrestleMania is the SuperBowl, and The Rock has not only been there this year, but has already announced a partnership with the NFL itself.

The XFL was created by the billionaire and owner of the WWE, Vincent Kennedy McMahon, in 2001 and one of the stars that promoted this league as a new alternative was precisely ‘The Rock’.

Although this new version of the McMahon family no longer has that link, it makes perfect sense that it be promoted on the biggest stage of its former owner knowing the relationship between the owner of WWE and his relationship with Johnson.

It is not something new that ‘Rocky’ uses the WWE platform to promote his movies, as he has done with The Fast and the Furious. He was even expected to be at 2021’s Survivor Series to promote the movie Red Alert, but scheduling conflicts prevented him from being there in person.

However, Red Notice did come to WWE and was in charge of sponsoring the PPV where Johnson debuted 25 years ago.

Rumors were fueled by the presence of current WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reings in his cousin Dwayne Johnson’s biographical series ‘Young Rock’ at the same time that WWE did the same in their WWE Evil documentary.

Coincidence?



