Is David Lynch premiering a surprise movie?

From May 17 to 28 A new edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held. And this Thursday the 14th its programming will be officially known. However, at this time a bomb news emerged, as announced Variety: would have a surprise David Lynch movie. And not much else for now, since it’s about a secret shoot from the director of classics like Blue Velvet either Twin Peaks.

Faced with so much mystery, there is no data on the plot, only the fact that Laura Dern appears in the plotbut without the certainty of whether he does it in a leading or secondary role.

It should be remembered that Dern (daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd) is one of those faces that Lynch has turned into a museas evidenced by its presence in titles such as Blue Velvet (1986), Wild Heart (1990) and Inland Empire (2006).



Laura Dern with David Lynch and Mark Ruffalo on the popular Hollywood Walk of Fame. AFP photo

In addition to Dern, the film would include other regular collaborators of the filmmaker. And when you think “Make game, gentlemen!“, in the category muses sound Naomi Watts and Kyle MacLachlanthe remembered agent Dale Cooper of Twin Peaksalways attentive to recording deductive thoughts, journalist’s recorder in hand.

Movie or series?

From Variety They also point out that perhaps this premiere is not a secret movie but of a possible pilot of the series in which Lynch is working for Netflix…

Since last year there has been talk of an extended pilot for a 13-episode series, wisteria (O well unrecordednight) that would revolve around one of the characters in Twin Peaks. The red N platform would pay for a budget close to 80 million euros. And others even speculate that Could it be a fourth season? Twin Peaksbut for now there is nothing confirmed.



Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee in a scene from “Twin Peaks”, the series that changed the history of the genre. Photo Showtime

And just as on Lynch’s side everything is a mystery -a term that fits him perfectly, by the way-, the rockers oldies They have reason to be expectant. And it is that Cannes will mark the starting shot of Elvis, the biopic of the king of rock & roll.

Elvis always comes back

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, with Austin Butler as kingand Tom Hanks in the role of his famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The script focuses precisely on the controversial relationship between the singer and the businessman. The director is another of the regulars at the most prestigious festival in the world, and it is that he had to open the 2001 and 2013 events, with Moulin Rouge Y The Great Gatsbyrespectively.

In the absence of confirmation this Thursday, it is known that another David who returns to Cannes will be Cronenberg; will present crimes of the futurea film for which he once again summoned Viggo Mortensen –a fetish actor if there is one: with the Raven already done a violent story, eastern promises Y A dangerous method–, as well as Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.



Tom Hanks (Colonel Parker) and Austin Butler (Elvis), protagonists in the biopic about the King of Rock that will premiere at Cannes 2022.

Tribute to Tom Cruise

Besides, Tom Cruise fans will have their day. will be screened Top Gun: Maverickwith a special tribute dedicated to the eternal heartthrob.

And quite accurate rumors are also circulating about the presence of the latest films by Hirokazu Koreeda –brokershot in South Korea–, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Park Chan-wook, Arnaud Desplechin, Ruben Ostlund, the Dardenne brothers, George Miller, Kelly Reichardt, James Gray and Luca Guadagnino.

This Thursday (April 14), end of the mystery.

