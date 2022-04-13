Investigation into Joaquín ‘N’, assistant to Juan Reynoso, could have collateral effects on Cruz Azul

In La Maquina, as soon as Joaquín ‘N’ situation became known, the departure of the technical assistant from the coaching staff was announced

Joaquin ‘N’former assistant John Reynoso in Cruz Azul, he was arrested just as he was leaving the concentration hotel for the Azteca Stadium to face the Cougars. The authorities are investigating the former player of Cougars Y Veracruzwhich could cause collateral damage to the Celestial Machine.

the assistant of John Reynosoaccording to sources consulted by ESPNhad an active arrest warrant since 2021, and one of the factors that facilitated his arrest was the television images in which he appears directing Cruz Azul, in the first leg of the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

The authorities continue with their investigations, after they boarded the Cruz Azul truck, to arrest the technical assistant of Reynoso. In the investigations, the relationships he had with his close work circle will be reviewed, in case there are more involved. In addition to Joaquin ‘N’ must be brought before a judge to be informed of their legal situation.

In Cruz Azul, as soon as the situation of Joaquin ‘N’the departure of the technical assistant of the coaching staff of John Reynosoin addition to the fact that it was clarified, through a bulletin, that there was no knowledge of the situation of the former soccer player.

“As a result of the foregoing and in full commitment to order, legality, our institutional values ​​and responsibility with all of our fans, we want to inform the removal of the assistant from his duties,” Cruz Azul reported, through a statement, in social networks.

According to the authorities, Cruz Azul is willing to support the investigations and cut off any relationship with people who could be related to the case of Joaquin ‘N’.