International Kissing Day: 7 cinema kisses that have stolen our hearts | Film and Television

According to the Royal Spanish Academy, a kiss is “touching or pressing with a movement of the lips, prompted by love or desire or as a sign of friendship or reverence”. This April 13 is the international day of the kissa gesture that we all know practically since we were born.

Why is it celebrated? Because it was precisely on April 13 when the longest kiss in history was documented. It lasted no more and no less than 58 hours, and was carried out by a Thai couple who entered a contest. Although when it comes to kisses, surely the most famous ones you know have been seen on the big screen.

To celebrate, At LOS40 we have compiled some of the most romantic, passionate or love-filled kisses in cinema. Surely you remember the most mythical, like the one from Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet in titanica, Rachel McAdams Y Ryan Gosling in Noa’s diary or the one of Tobey Maguire Y Kirsten Dunst in spider-man; although we have opted for others:

1. The kiss that never was – La La Land (2016)





Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, more romantic than ever in ‘La La Land’. / Youtube

The story of Mia and Sebastian –Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone– was as rugged as it was beautiful, although fate had other plans for them. They achieved the most absolute success at a price perhaps too high for some, although there is always an epilogue that, in addition to closing a magnificent soundtrack, leaves satisfied all those romantics who were already with the handkerchief in hand. The moment itself is speechless: Mia relives the moment when she first bumped into Sebastian, though instead of a nudge, takes a kiss that marks a true fairy tale story.

2. The first kiss – Spider-Man: Far From Home (2018)





Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. / Netflix

If on these lines the mythical kiss of the first film of spider-manthe latest trilogy released to date is not far behind. Tom Holland Y Zendaya they settled as one of the most tender couples in Marvel Studios after the chemistry shown in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but after saving London in its sequel, there is only room for the big kiss as a finishing touch. Yes indeed, It should not be forgotten that both play two 17-year-old teenagers, so clumsiness is the hallmark of this first kiss.

3. The most awaited kiss – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)





Ron and Hermione cementing their relationship in the Chamber of Secrets. / Youtube

Who was going to tell the very young Harry Potter Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets that his two best friends would return to the place where he defeated the basilisk… To have a romantic kiss. Ron and Hermione never had a good relationship at first, but little by little they fell in love until they ended up together and, in the future, they started a family. In the last installment of the saga, both destroy one of Voldemort’s horcruxes causing the chamber to almost flood; although after surviving the water they melt into a kiss that pairs them up forever.

4. The decisive kiss – Call me by your name (2017)





The kiss between Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in ‘Call me by your name’. / Youtube

Elio Perlman lives the summer of 1983 like any other 17-year-old teenager, although little by little he realizes that it will be the year in which he will experience his sexual awakening. The young man begins to feel attracted to Oliver, his father’s assistant; and both end up living a brief but intense love story that will change their lives forever, however it ends. The kiss in question was one of the first, with which the characters of Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer ended up falling in love… As well as the public.

5. The bridal kiss – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)





Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom as Elizabeth Swan and Will Turner starring in one of the best kisses in the saga. / Disney

Being a pirate is quite a responsibility, and if not, tell Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan. The characters played by Orlando Bloom Y Keira Knightley They had been in love since the first installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, so they decide to get married two movies later when they see their lives in danger. With Davy Jones’ crew on board threatening his life, Barbossa marries them as Captain. He has to insist that it’s time for the kiss, as they are too busy fighting the cursed creatures of the Flying Dutchman; but when they do, time stops and it becomes clear that their love will be eternal -especially considering the fateful scene that follows afterwards-.

6. The most celebrated kiss – Eternals (2021)





Phastos and her husband in Marvel Studios’ first LGBT kiss. / Disney

When the Eternals of Marvel Studios reunite to face a planetary threat, many of them have to say goodbye to their family to embark on a mission from which they may not return. One of them was Phastos, who left behind her son and her husband to accompany Ikaris and Sersi to continue recruiting her team. Although it is a kiss like any other -ignoring the affection that they manage to represent in a single scene-, It was the first homosexual kiss in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. A moment that many wanted and that only in some movie theaters was received with warm applause.

7. The unconventional kiss – Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)





Scarlett Johansson and Penélope Cruz kissing in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’. / Youtube

When Juan Antonio bursts into the lives of Vicky and Cristina on their trip to Barcelona, ​​everything shakes. Both feel very attracted to the artist, although it is Cristina who ends up having a relationship with him and with her ex-wife, María Elena. Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz Y Scarlett Johansson they form a polyamorous bond in which passion and love are felt with each passing moment. A relationship of support arises between the two of them – Cristina herself confesses with her voiceover that she has taken up photography again thanks to the Spanish woman -, that ends in the odd encounter of the most romantic.